Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,118,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 544,418 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $379,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 87.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

PFE opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.