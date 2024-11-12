Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 76,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.68. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

