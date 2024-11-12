Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,911 Shares

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,141,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,815,073. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 830 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $22,849.90.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 7.0 %

STRS traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.86. 3,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -173.75 and a beta of 1.12. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stratus Properties ( NASDAQ:STRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stratus Properties

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.