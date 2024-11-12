StockNews.com Upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Yelp Trading Up 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Yelp

YELP stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. Yelp has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,985. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 132.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,150 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in Yelp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 173,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 189,864 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

