StockNews.com Downgrades Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Hold

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 240,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 837,153 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,699,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 320,495 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

