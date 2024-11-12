Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
