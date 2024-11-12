Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Stericycle Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stericycle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.