Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 1,087.7% in October

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 1,087.7% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Starbox Group Price Performance

Shares of STBX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 193,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Starbox Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

