Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Up 1,087.7% in October

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 1,087.7% from the October 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Starbox Group Price Performance
Shares of STBX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 193,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. Starbox Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.
About Starbox Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbox Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.