Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPRB

Spruce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 23,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.36. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 450.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.