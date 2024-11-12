Spruce Biosciences’ (SPRB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 287.52% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Spruce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 450.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
