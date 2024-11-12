Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Source Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
