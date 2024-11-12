Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Director James R. Burke Sells 8,000 Shares

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,151.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. 847,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,290. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $808.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEI shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

