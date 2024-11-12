Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Down 82.9% in October

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 15th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SLGL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

Featured Stories

