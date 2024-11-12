Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 3,266,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,712. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.73. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.99 and a 52 week high of $120.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

