Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Declines By 87.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the October 15th total of 162,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWGAY shares. UBS Group raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 379,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,212. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

