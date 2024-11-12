Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Increases By 1,000.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTEF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. International Container Terminal Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
