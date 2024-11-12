Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Increases By 1,000.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTEF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61. International Container Terminal Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Get International Container Terminal Services alerts:

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry and cargo owners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.