Short Interest in Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Drops By 94.4%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESMC remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter. Escalon Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%.

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

