Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Declines By 97.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.05.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

