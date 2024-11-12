Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Drops By 82.0%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the October 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 37,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,521. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.