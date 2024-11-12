Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s Why

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $395.00 and last traded at $395.00. 19,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Sezzle Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Sezzle
In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,759,637.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $308,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,633,010.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,759,637.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,065 shares of company stock worth $18,568,426 over the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
