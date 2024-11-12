ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $1,040.00 and last traded at $1,036.06, with a volume of 93164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.01.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.04.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,539 shares of company stock worth $2,138,333. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,589,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $916.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 161.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

