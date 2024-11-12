Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,690,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 2,485,383 shares.The stock last traded at $26.22 and had previously closed at $26.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 349,100.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 273,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 532,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after buying an additional 186,128 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

