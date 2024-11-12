Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $50.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 153.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after buying an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after buying an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $550.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $525.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.56. The company has a market capitalization of $498.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $402.82 and a 52 week high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

