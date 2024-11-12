Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 315,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,903,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis stock opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

