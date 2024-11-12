Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 4.7% – Here’s Why

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26. 40,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,197,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $630.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in Savara by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 332,706 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Savara by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,157,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,157,385 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Savara by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,732,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,547,000 after buying an additional 1,001,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,180,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

