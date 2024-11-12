Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports.
Sana Biotechnology Price Performance
SANA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,145. The firm has a market cap of $642.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.44. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.
