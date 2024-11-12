Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Salesforce traded as high as $348.86 and last traded at $344.91. 2,479,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,283,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.73.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $35,431,349.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,349.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. XN LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,616 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 27.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.83. The company has a market cap of $329.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

