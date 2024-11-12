SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Down 98.1% in October

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile
