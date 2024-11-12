RMR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

RMR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.2% of RMR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RMR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $1,917,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.8% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,031,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.