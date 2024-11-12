Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) vs. National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Financial Survey

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Health Investors and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Health Investors 38.53% 10.11% 5.12% Rayonier 15.84% 2.95% 1.52%

Dividends

National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. National Health Investors pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 107.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Health Investors 0 3 4 0 2.57 Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for National Health Investors and Rayonier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Health Investors presently has a consensus target price of $73.29, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Rayonier has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Rayonier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Risk and Volatility

National Health Investors has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Health Investors and Rayonier”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Health Investors $319.83 million 11.52 $135.65 million $2.91 27.87 Rayonier $1.00 billion 4.49 $173.49 million $1.06 28.52

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors. National Health Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Rayonier on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

