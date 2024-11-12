Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 15.84%. Rayonier’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Rayonier by 17.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,226,000 after buying an additional 1,004,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,278,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.