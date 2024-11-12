Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.27. 82,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Quest Resource has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $10.85.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Quest Resource by 47.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

