QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,289,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $559,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 185.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 40,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,446,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.63 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.