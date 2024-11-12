Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 134229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Prudential to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 202.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

