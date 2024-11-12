ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 2,038,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,326,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

ProShares Short Dow30 Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

