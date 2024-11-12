Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 563.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 120,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $101.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

