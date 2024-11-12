Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 189.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.1% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

