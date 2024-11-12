Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 19,404.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after buying an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,750.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after buying an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $156.55 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

