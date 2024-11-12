Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 209,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.09.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

