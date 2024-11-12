Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $302,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 261,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

