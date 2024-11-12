Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 54,758 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.8% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

