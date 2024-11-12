Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 104.9% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.23. 396,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,216. The stock has a market cap of $189.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.88 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.62 and its 200 day moving average is $353.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,968. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,968. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

