Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRMW

Primo Water Trading Down 0.9 %

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 52.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 31.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 375.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Primo Water by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.