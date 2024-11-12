Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,264 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $128,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. 169,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,307. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

