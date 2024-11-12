Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,938 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,122.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,373 shares of company stock valued at $41,250,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra set a $343.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.80.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.76 and a 12-month high of $348.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $264.83. The company has a market capitalization of $328.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

