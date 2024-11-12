Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $25.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 192882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLYM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.22.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,088,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

