Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $499.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,975,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,658. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.97. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

