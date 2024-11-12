PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

