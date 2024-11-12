Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.88), with a volume of 56582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.92).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.15) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 986.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 5,217.39%.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

