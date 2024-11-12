Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Paymentus by 130.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 4,713.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paymentus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paymentus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Paymentus stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 1.41. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

