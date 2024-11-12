PAVmed (PAVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PAVmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAVmed Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

