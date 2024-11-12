Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,100 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $95.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $98.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.81.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

